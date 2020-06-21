Fingerlings distributed to farmers

TAFRALIANG, Jun 20: The Anjaw Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) distributed 2000 fingerlings among the fish farmers of Tafraliang village on Saturday to promote freshwater aquaculture in the district.

The distribution of the fingerlings, carried out by KVK Head Dr Manish Kanwat and ADF SK Jawal, was also aimed at minimizing the disruptive effect of the lockdown on the livelihoods of vulnerable tribal population of Anjaw.

Animal science expert Dr Santosh Kumar apprised the farmers of pond and fingerlings management, and advised them to feed the fingerlings homemade feed prepared with crushed maize, rice bran, rice polish, GNC, mineral mixture and salt to support their initial growth and development.