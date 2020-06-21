ABK resolves issue with DA

PASIGHAT, Jun 20: The ABK Apex convened a meeting here on 17 June and resolved the matter of allegations and counter allegations that had cropped up between one of its wings and the East Siang DC amid the ongoing fight against Covid-19.

ABK president Getom Borang in a release on Saturday informed that the meeting was attended by the DC and the three MLAs of the district.

Borang informed that discussions were also held on some vital issues that require immediate attention of the local administration.

The ABK expressed appreciation for the prompt steps initiated by the DC following the meeting, while the DC on her part appealed to all the banggos and other organizations to work jointly under the aegis of the ABK in the fight against Covid-19, the release stated.