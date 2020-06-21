Meeting on Covid-19 mgmt held

PASIGHAT, Jun 20: Pasighat East MLA Kaling Moyong chaired a meeting on ‘Covid management’ with various stakeholders, here in East Siang district on Thursday.

Besides DC Kinny Singh, SP Rajiv Ranjan Singh and ADC (HQ) Tatdo Borang, representatives of the BBK, the BBYK, the Bosing Banggo, the All Bogong Students’ Union and the Bosing Banggo Students’ Union, village secretaries and former panchayat members attended the meeting.

Stressing on “coordination and cooperation of all stakeholders in Covid management,” the MLA said, “At the same time, we must approach the management plan keeping livelihood, farming and economic activities in mind.”

It was decided that the community members of Bogong area would construct separate secondary quarantine huts in the vacant area of the Bogong Banggo market.

In the case of Bosing Banggo too, a separate location will be identified and a temporary structure constructed by the community members, it was decided.

The PHE and the power departments have been assigned the task of taking care of sanitation and water and electricity supply to the quarantine huts.

It was decided that the district administration would take strict action against those who overprice commodities.

The participants also spoke out against bandh/lockdown during the agricultural season, observing that such an imposition would hamper the livelihood of the farming community.

The administration was meanwhile requested to disallow importing of vegetables from outside, for the safety and protection of the district’s people.

The house called for extending all support to the administration led by Singh at this crucial juncture in the fight against Covid-19. (DIPRO)