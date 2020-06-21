NIT-AP ranks 24th under NIRF

ITANAGAR, Jun 20: The National Institute of Technology-Arunachal Pradesh (NIT-AP) has ranked 24th among the engineering institutes of the country under the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) of the union HRD ministry.

The rankings were published by the ministry on 11 June.

“Despite functioning from a temporary place, the institute is able to secure 24th rank among all 31 NITs in the country,” NIT-AP Dean (Academic & Examination), Dr Rajen Pudur said in a statement.

The NIT-AP was established in 2010, and has been functioning from a temporary campus since then.

“Despite all odds, finally coming up in the NIRF rank is appreciable, which also shows the work culture of the institute of national importance,” Dr Pudur said.

He added that the institute is preparing to shift to its permanent campus in a phased manner from December 2020.