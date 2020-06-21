Sports min organizes yoga session

ITANAGAR, Jun 20: On the eve of the International Day of Yoga (IDY), a yoga session was conducted at the residence of Sports Minister Mama Natung here on Saturday.

The sports director, the youth affairs director and other departmental officers participated in the session, along with yoga experts Bimal Roy and Sonarman Shahi from the Swami Vivekananda Yog Sanisandhan Sanstha and the Kaivalyadhama Yoga Institute, respectively. Both are currently with the Vivekananda Centre of Human Excellence, Naharlagun.

The entire recorded session will be telecast on DDK’s Arun Prabha channel on Sunday.

The theme of this year’s IDY is ‘Yoga at home, yoga with family’.

Natung appealed to every citizen of the state to practice yoga at home. Informing that DDK Itanagar will telecast virtual yoga sessions for a month, he advised the people to take full advantage of it.

The minister also highlighted the mental, physical and spiritual benefits of yoga.

Later, he held a videoconference with all the district sports officers (DSO) and coordinators of NYKS and NSS across the state. He advised the DSOs to coordinate with the district-based sports associations and motivate them to continue their training at home.

Commending the voluntary services rendered by the NYKs and the NSS during the Covid-19 pandemic, Natung urged them to “create more awareness on youth development activities across the state.”