Int’l Yoga Day greetings

ITANAGAR, Jun 20: Governor BD Mishra has extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of the 6th International Day of Yoga.

He expressed hope that the occasion would inspire the people to “practise the world admired, Indian origin, 5,000-year-old wellness vision: yoga.”

An avid practitioner of yoga himself, Mishra said, “Yoga is a great boon for mankind. The varied yogic postures help reduce stress in the human body, and in turn help relax and tone up the anatomical and physiological systems.”

Today, when the world is battling against the Covid-19 pandemic, “yoga is the best way to live through the ongoing anti-coronavirus lockdown, quarantine/restricted movement period,” he said, and urged everyone to make yoga a part of their daily routine. (Raj Bhavan)