Women participate in a yoga session as part of the International Day of Yoga celebration organized by the Association of Zhagang Ummubu (AZU) in Jigaon, West Kameng, on Sunday, in collaboration with Seva Bharati. Yoga has become a part of the daily routine of Jigaon’s residents, and has gradually been attracting a good number of womenfolk, AZU chairperson Rinchhom Thongdok said.