SHILLONG, Jun 21: A medium intensity earthquake rocked Mizoram, Meghalaya, Manipur and the other northeastern states on Sunday, the Regional Seismic Centre (RSC) here said.
The 5.1 magnitude quake hit at around 4:15 pm and was tracked at a depth of 35 kms from the earth’s surface at a place near Aizawl in Mizoram, an official at the RSC told PTI.
There was no report of any casualty or damage to property in the any of the states. (PTI)
Medium quake hits NE
