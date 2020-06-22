Medium quake hits NE

SHILLONG, Jun 21: A medium intensity earthquake rocked Mizoram, Meghalaya, Manipur and the other northeastern states on Sunday, the Regional Seismic Centre (RSC) here said.

The 5.1 magnitude quake hit at around 4:15 pm and was tracked at a depth of 35 kms from the earth’s surface at a place near Aizawl in Mizoram, an official at the RSC told PTI.

There was no report of any casualty or damage to property in the any of the states. (PTI)