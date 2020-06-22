4 Covid-19 positive persons, including 2 frontliners, recover in E/Siang

PASIGHAT, Jun 21: Four Covid-19 patients, including two health workers, in East Siang district recovered on Sunday.

They were discharged from the Covid hospital here after their RT-PCR tests came out negative twice consecutively.

Two of the discharged persons are frontline workers, while the other two are returnees.

Local MLA Kaling Moyong, who along with DC Kinny Singh, Joint DHS, Dr D Raina and DMO, Dr Kaling Dai handed over the discharge certificates to the recovered persons, lauded their positive spirit.

He credited the patients’ recovery to combined efforts and hard work of the doctors, nurses, supporting staffers, and all other frontline workers.

“We have to adapt to the new normal post Covid-19 situation by strictly maintaining social distancing, avoiding gatherings, wearing facemasks and maintaining cleanliness and personal hygiene to keep the virus away,” Moyong said.

The DC also saluted the recovered persons’ fighting spirit, and added that the 24/7 efforts of the frontline workers should be appreciated.

BPGH MS, Dr YR Darrang and Medicine Specialist, Dr T Tali were also present.

The four recovered persons were among the nine patients being treated for Covid-19 in the district.

District Surveillance Officer, Dr Tarik Talom advised them to strictly observe the 14-day home quarantine.

They were escorted to their homes in a vehicle provided by the health department. (DIPRO)