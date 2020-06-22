Absence of medical seats in 2019-2020

Dear Editor,

The government of India had allotted MBBS and BDS seats to Arunachal Pradesh till 2018-2019, but due to negligence somewhere, the government of India did not allot even a single MBBS seat to Arunachal Pradesh in the 2019-20 academic year.

Interestingly, the government of India allotted 50 MBBS seats and three BDS seats to Meghalaya, which has one of the biggest and best medical colleges – the NEIGRIHMS, in Shillong.

On the other hand, Arunachal Pradesh has the TRIHMS, where the total intake capacity is 50, of which 39 seats are reserved for bonafide Arunachal students.

Neighbouring Assam has seven medical colleges.

Therefore, it is seen that the government of India has an indifferent attitude towards the state.

Sincerely,

Kago Duri,

Itanagar