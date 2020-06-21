One recovers from Covid-19 in Longding, no positive case on Saturday

KANUBARI, Jun 20: The lone Covid-19 positive patient in Longding district has recovered and was discharged from the Covid care centre here on Saturday.

Her RT-PCR tests came out negative twice consecutively.

Kanubari ADC Taro Mize handed over the certificate of discharge to her, in the presence of local MLA GD Wangsu, Kanubari CHC MO Dr T Wangsu, nodal officer Dr A Siram, and others.

The MLA congratulated the girl – a Gujarat returnee – and lauded the efforts of all the frontline workers.

RWD Minister Honchun Ngandam, Longding MLA Tanpho Wangnaw and Longding DC Chesta Yadav also expressed appreciation for the doctors and the medical staff for taking care of the patient.

The girl was advised strict home quarantine and sent to her native Longkai village under police escort. (DIPRO)

No positive case on Saturday

No Covid-19 positive case was reported from any part of the state on Saturday.

Two positive cases have been shifted to the dedicated Covid hospital TRIHMS.

According to the health department, one patient, who has been shifted from Tawang, is suffering from kidney disease, and the other patient had to be shifted from the Lekhi Covid care centre as the person is suffering from depression and anxiety.