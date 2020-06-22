DC reviews containment plan

AALO, Jun 21: West Siang DC Moki Loyi reviewed the district’s containment plan against Covid-19 with magistrates, nodal officers, the medical department, the police, and others here on Sunday.

“Since there is no vaccine for Covid-19, controlling its transmission is the only cure left with us,” the DC said, and exhorted the frontline workers to keep up their tempo.

The DC issued an advisory, asking the police, the magistrates and the nodal officers to “look into the welfare of the truck drivers who are on essential duties to the district,” and urged all HoDs to keep sanitizers at the entry points of their offices.

DMO Dr Moli Riba enumerated the plans being drawn at various levels, while DSO Dr Dr Jombom Kato spoke on the containment plan, and ‘contact tracing and awareness in-charge’, Dr Jumge Padu made a PowerPoint presentation. (DIPRO)