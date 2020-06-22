Chakma leaders provide buses for Covid-19 duties

[ Pisi Zauing ]

DIYUN, Jun 21: Sharing responsibility and exhibiting solidarity with the local administration and the frontline workers engaged in Covid-19 duties, Chakma leaders here in Changlang district have hired two buses, which they handed over to the Diyun EAC on Thursday.

The buses will be used to ply returnees from the Namchick central check gate to the quarantine facilities in Diyun and Bordumsa. The buses will also be used during medical exigencies and for other Covid-19-related chores.

It view of the fact that Diyun has become the hardest hit by Covid-19 in the state and the local administration is facing, among other issues, shortage of vehicles, the buses provided by the Chakma leaders would add a new dimension to the fight against the pandemic.