[ Pisi Zauing ]
CHANGLANG, Jun 21: Troops of the Assam Rifles and the state police busted a hideout of the NSCN-Khole-Kitovi (NSCN-KK) near Jangji Havi, in Changlang district, during a joint operation on 18 June.
A search of the hideout led to the recovery of a .22 rifle, a 7.65 mm pistol, 10 rounds of live ammunition, and other warlike stores.
The recovered arms, ammunition and other stores have been handed over to the police station here for further investigation, officials informed.
NSCN (KK) hideout busted
[ Pisi Zauing ]