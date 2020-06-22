NSCN (KK) hideout busted

[ Pisi Zauing ]

CHANGLANG, Jun 21: Troops of the Assam Rifles and the state police busted a hideout of the NSCN-Khole-Kitovi (NSCN-KK) near Jangji Havi, in Changlang district, during a joint operation on 18 June.

A search of the hideout led to the recovery of a .22 rifle, a 7.65 mm pistol, 10 rounds of live ammunition, and other warlike stores.

The recovered arms, ammunition and other stores have been handed over to the police station here for further investigation, officials informed.