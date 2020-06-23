ESS Sector bypass road opens to traffic

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Jun 22: The protection wall to support the bypass road that leads towards the government higher secondary school near ESS Sector here was inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and the bypass road opened for vehicular traffic on Monday morning.

The road had been closed since November 2018 as a portion of the culvert had caved in.

Two-wheelers still forced their way through for a few months, before it was shut down completely for repairs as well as for safety reasons.

This alternative road near ESS Sector is expected to immensely help commuters avoid traffic congestions during peak hours in the capital region.

The DCM also inaugurated the 80-metre span double-lane arch bridge with footpath over the Poma river in Jollang.

He congratulated the PWD engineers, contractors and the residents of the capital region on the completion of the arch bridge, and on the reopening of the alternative road near ESS Sector.

Stating that the state government is prioritizing development, Mein said, “We cannot stop our development activities due to the pandemic. We have to learn to live with Covid and carry on with our daily economic activities.”

He stressed on proper execution of work and ensuring that quality is maintained in the various works being executed in the capital region.

The DCM was accompanied by Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso at the inauguration of the protection wall near ESS Sector in Itanagar, and by Doimukh MLA Tana Hali Tara at the inauguration of the arch bridge in Jollang.

Among others, PWD Commissioner Kaling Tayeng, PWD Secretary YW Ringu, Chief Engineers Atop Lego and Katung Wahge, and BJP National Council member Tame Phassang were also present. (With input from DCM’s PR Cell)