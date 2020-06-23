Nine new Covid-19 cases detected in Arunachal

ITANAGAR, Jun 22: Nine fresh Covid-19 positive cases were reported in the state on Monday, taking the total to 126.

Six cases were reported from Changlang, two from Longding, and one from Leparada districts.

“The Changlang positive cases have returned from Uttar Pradesh, Longding positive cases have returned from Karnataka, (and the) case from Leparada is a returnee from Delhi,” the health department said.

All the cases were detected in quarantine centres and they have been shifted to Covid care centres.

One person recovered in Lohit district and was released as his test results came out negative twice consecutively. The person has been advised strict 14-day home quarantine.

The health department said that Arunachal is still a green zone as all of the cases have been detected in facility quarantine. Twenty-two people have recovered from the virus so far.