SIT cracks Axis Bank fraud case, 4 arrested

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Jun 22: A special investigation team (SIT) of the crime branch has cracked the Axis Bank fraud case by arresting four persons involved in it.

The alleged accused have been identified as the bank’s assistant manager (sales), Manab Jyoti Medak and sales managers Palash Bordoloi, Milan Boruah and Suleman Ali.

A crime branch police station (CB-PS) case (No 14/2020 u/s 468/420/471/409/403/34 IPC) had been registered at the CB-PS on 9 June, stating that approximately Rs 42 lakhs from the account of the Arunachal Pradesh Police Welfare Fund had been fraudulently withdrawn by some of the bank’s employees.

SIT SP Navdeep Singh informed that investigation carried out by SIT OC N Lali and Inspector T Vijay pointed in the direction of the quartet, and they were duly arrested. The SP informed that Rs 43 lakhs was recovered from their possession.

“Further investigation is on to arrest the other accomplices and to find out the money trail in various bank accounts,” the SP said.