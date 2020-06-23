NGO donates thermal scanner, sanitizers

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, Jun 22: NGO Dite Mopang Welfare Society (DMWS) donated thermal scanners to Rani village in East Siang district on Monday.

The scanners were received by Rani Village Youth Front president Torun Taki in the presence of former ZPM Tajing Taking.

The DMWS plans to donate thermal scanners to other areas of the district, as well. However, it has so far been unable to do so because of the incessant rains.

“We along with society team members have started this programme a few days back. We are letting people know the precautionary measures to be taken and the way to use masks,” DMWS chairman Takut Panyang said.

“This campaign will continue for a month, and our aim is to educate the public and ensure that they are protected from the coronavirus,” he added.

Earlier, the DMWS had arranged refreshments and distributed sanitizers, masks and gloves among those on the frontline of the fight against Covid-19 in East Siang and Siang districts.