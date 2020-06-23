PHE&WS divn sets target for project completion

SEPPA, Jun 22: The PHE&WS division here in East Kameng district has set a target to complete the water supply project for the township before the deadline.

The project is slated to be completed by 31 March, 2022. However, the department has proposed to complete it before that timeframe is reached.

Officials of the department informed this to PHE&WS Secretary Rinchin Tashi during his inspection of the progress of work on the project on Monday.

Tashi advised the field engineers to complete the project without compromising the quality of work.

The 11.30 km long 250 mm DI pipe has been laid; however, work on constructing a fabricated bridge for crossing the water mains has been halted due to the pandemic as most of the welders, masons and skilled labourers who were working on the project are from outside the state.

PHED EE Bharat Sonam said that the pandemic has hampered the work in many ways.

Tashi also reviewed the progress of the functional household tap connections in the district, and directed the divisional officer to enter the details into the integrated information management system on drinking water.