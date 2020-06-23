Returnee ITBP personnel not tested

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Jun 22: Following the detection of several Covid-19 positive cases among NDRF personnel, report of hundreds of returnee Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel not being tested surfaced on Monday.

Sources informed that so far 217 ITBP personnel have returned but none has been tested till date. The total number of ITBP personnel would be 261 as 44 more are reportedly expected to arrive in Itanagar within this week.

Reportedly, 110 have returned to Kimin till date, and 61 more are en route, taking the number of the ITBP personnel in Kimin who have not been tested to 171.

This daily could not confirm the veracity of the information with the ITBP authority.

Meanwhile, Capital Complex DC Komkar Dulom issued an order on 20 June, barring NDRF jawans/inmates from being allowed to come out of their occupied block in BPL Colony in Lekhi.

“No one shall be allowed to go inside the block, except the medical team and other personnel as shall be permitted by the incident commander from time to time, as per exigency of work,” the order read.

The order further stated that food and other essential items would be supplied from outside “in a regulated manner, to be permitted by the district medical task force and the incident commander of the Lekhi state quarantine centre.”

The DC added that all the SOPs issued by the medical team should be followed strictly, and urged the security to “guard the inmates in the said block/area 24/7 under constant monitoring from incident commander.”

The order empowers the incident commander to “take any appropriate decision/order on the spot, as may be required.”