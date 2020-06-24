Covid-19 patients in LDV & W/Siang discharged

ROING, Jun 23: The lone Covid-19 patient in Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) district has been cured and was discharged from the Covid care centre (CCC) here on Tuesday after his test results came out negative twice consecutively.

He has been sent for a mandatory 14-day home quarantine.

DC Mitali Namchoom handed the discharge slip to him along with other protective gear, in the presence of DMO (in-charge), Dr Ista Pulu and a team of doctors and nurses.

The patient was asymptotic and cooperative throughout his stay at the CCC, informed Dr Ista Pulu.

“The fight against Covid-19 will be long,” Namchoom said, and reaffirmed that “the government machinery is working at its level best to keep the disease at bay and ensure the safety and security of the public.”

The DC said that any complaints or shortages in Covid-19 management should be brought to the notice of the authorities directly, and that all should acknowledge the hard work of the frontline workers to boost their morale.

The lone Covid-19 patient in West Siang district has also recovered and was discharged from the CCC in Aalo after the results of the test reports came out negative twice consecutively.

The patient had been admitted to the CCC on 4 June.

West Siang DC Moki Loyi advised the patient to observe home quarantine for 14 days and maintain social distancing and other health advisories.

“We should hate the ailment, but not the ailing person(s),” the DC said.

He expressed gratitude to the DMO, the nodal officers and all other Covid-19 frontline workers for giving their best in fighting the virus.

Samples of 34 more people have been sent for testing and the results are likely to be out in two to three days. (DIPROs)