HC vacation

ITANAGAR, Jun 23: The Itanagar permanent bench of the Gauhati High Court (HC) will be closed from 2 to 13 July on account of summer vacation and Dree festival on 5 July, according to a HC notification.

However, the office of the registry will remain open from 10 am to 3 pm on all working days. Limitation will not run during the vacation, the notification said.