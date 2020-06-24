BTSM protests against China

NAHARLAGUN, Jun 23: The Bharat-Tibet Sahyog Manch (BTSM) on Tuesday carried out a protest and raised slogans against China and its President, Xi Jinping, here. The protestors also burnt an effigy of the Chinese president.

Addressing the gathering, former state BTSM president Gojum Mahi Nyodu said, “Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India and Arunachalees are proud Indians.” She rubbished the claim made on the state by China.

“Being civilians, we cannot fight them at the border, but we can give them a befitting reply by boycotting all types of Chinese items and creating awareness among all to do so,” she added.

Nyodu appealed to all sections of the society to boycott Chinese goods and start buying local items.

Several local leaders from various organizations, along with senior citizens, local businessmen, youths and students took part in the protest.