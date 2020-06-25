Doctors remove angling hook from eye of 9-yr-old

AALO, Jun 24: Doctors at the general hospital here in West Siang district managed to remove an angling hook from the eye of a nine-year-old boy on 23 June.

Initially, the hook could not be removed at the eye OPD due to non-cooperation by the patient.

On receiving a phone call from the eye department, Dr T Paser immediately asked for the patient to be shifted to the general operation theatre, where the patient was given general anesthesia and eye specialist Dr Hage Manya removed the hook.

Dr Manya disclosed that the boy may loss vision in the affected eye as the injury was intense and through and through involving lens and retina.

The doctors also reiterate that many people are unaware of such facilities provided in the OT of the general hospital here where they toil hard and look out for every possible way to save patients.

They also performed six caesarean procedures, both elective and emergency last Saturday. (DIPRO)