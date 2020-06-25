HPC inspects sites for zonal hospital

KHONSA, Jun 24: A high power committee (HPC) headed by Health Minister Alo Libang on Tuesday inspected site for establishment of a zonal hospital in Tirap district.

The HPC, comprising Minister Libang, MP Tapir Goa, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, Health Secretary P Parthiban and Chief Engineer A Lego inspected sites for the proposed zonal hospital at Charju, Polytechnic College, Kheti and the existing general hospital here.

Later in the evening, the committee accompanied by Deputy Speaker Tesam Pongte heard MLAs Wanglam Sawin, Wanglin Lowangdong and the public. A memorandum with regards to establishment of the proposed zonal hospital was also submitted to him by the public.

Earlier, the HPC members were received by MLAs Lowangdong, Sawin and Chakat Aboh, Tirap DC Bhanu Prabha, SP Kardak Riba, administrative officers, public leaders, chiefs, GBs and general public at Charju, one of the proposed sites donated by villagers of Bunting village.

On Wednesday, the chief secretary took stoke of the security concerns of the district with the DC, SP, Brig Vijay Chahar, Commander, 25 Sector Assam Rifles (AR), Col AK Das, Commandant 6 AR.

Kumar commended the efforts put in by the security forces and district unit police, along with the district administration for maintaining peace and tranquility in the district.

The chief secretary, accompanied by the health secretary visited RK Sarada Mission School here and Ramakrishna Mission School, Deomali. (DIPRO)