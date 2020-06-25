High altitude orchard’s conservation plot in Tawang becomes reality

TAWANG, Jun 24: The first-of-a-kind high altitude orchard’s conservation plot in Tawang district was inaugurated on Wednesday by Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

The high altitude orchid conservation has a stock of 200 orchids of 12 species at present.

Tawang DFO Sange Tsering briefed that the conservation plot would go a long way in inducing awareness and conservation approach, especially in respect to rare and endangered species of Tawang.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Tawang MLA Tsering Tashi, DC Sang Phuntsok, Padma Shree Awardee Lama Thupten Phuntsok, Abbot Tawang Monastery planted local orchid species to mark high altitude orchid conservation programme.

The CM also inaugurated a landscape flower garden near the DC’s Office. This was developed by horticulture department.

Earlier, Khandu, along with the Tawang MLA, participated in a plantation drive at Ugyanling, the birth place of HH the sixth Dalai Lama, which was organized by the Environmental Protection Society, in collaboration with Chosrig affairs department and supported by the forest department, SSB and ITBP. (DIPRO)