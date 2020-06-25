Union opposes closure of LPG bottling plant

ITANAGAR, Jun 24: The All Kimin Students’ Union (AKSU) has raised objection to the Indian Oil Corporation Limited’s (IOCL) letter addressed to the chief secretary seeking closure of the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) bottling plant at Kimin and for requesting land for a new LPG bottling plant in Arunachal Pradesh

Saying that the bottling plant is “essential and crucial life line to supply gas cylinders to seven districts of Arunachal Pradesh and some parts of neighboring state Assam,” the AKSU demanded that the IOCL continue the LPG bottling plant until a new bottling plant is finalised as its closure would lead to “suffering of the people.”

Regarding the IOCL’s request to the chief secretary to allot around 20 acres of suitable plot of land for construction of a new LPG bottling plant, the union informed that Kimin has “a lot of suitable plots which can meet and fulfill certain requirements and safety measures for the project.”

It also suggested the name of Bello-Lora village under Kimin sub division, Papum Pare district, close to the neighbouring state of Assam, for establishment of the bottling plant, adding that “the people residing there are ready to donate their land to the IOCL without any hard and fast compensation.”

The AKSU requested the chief secretary to communicate to the IOCL to conduct a survey of Bello-Lora village and other potential parts of Kimin as alternate location for the construction of new LPG bottling plant.

The union also warned of carrying out protest rallies against the IOCL if its demands were not met with.