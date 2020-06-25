Mein calls for community involvement in JJM implementation

ITANAGAR, Jun 24: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has called upon the public health engineering and water supply department to involve the community actively in the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), a programme to be implemented by the Central government in partnership with the state governments.

Mein also urged the concerned department to inculcate a sense of ownership among the people and also to educate them about the importance of water conservation to minimize wastage of water.

The JJM envisions providing safe and adequate drinking water through individual ‘Functional Household Tap Connections’ (FHTC) by 2024 to all households in rural India. It also aims to provide functional tap connection to public institutions like schools, anganwadi centres, GP buildings, health centres, wellness centres and community buildings.

The mission will be based on a community approach to water and will include extensive information, education and communication as a key component.

PHE & WS (Eastern Zone) Chief Engineer Tomo Basar through a presentation informed that out of 21,7,623 households in the state, 36,146 households have been covered with FHTC as on 1 April, 2020 and 18,1,477 households remain to be covered under the scheme.

Among others, PHE & WS Minister Wangki Lowang, Chief Engineer (Western Zone) Toko Jyoti and SE Kirpa Pertin were also present on the occasion. (DCM’s PR Cell)