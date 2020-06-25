Core Group for Tibetan Cause condemns Chinese aggression

ITANAGAR, Jun 24: The Core Group for Tibetan Cause-India has condemned China for its act of aggression at Galwan valley in Ladakh on 15-16 June midnight which left 20 Indian solder dead, and urged the people “to completely boycott Chinese goods to protest the evil acts of Communist China.”

“The act of aggression clearly shows the evil mentality of the Chinese regime,” the Core Group said and paid homage to the brave Indian soldiers who laid their lives for the cause of the motherland.

Claiming that China has been carrying out its “evil acts” since decades, the Core Group for Tibetan Cause-India said “It is 20 years

since the enforced disappearance of 11th Panchen Lama of Tibet by the Communist China.”

“Gendhun Choekyi Nyima, recognized as the 11th Panchen Lama by His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama in 1995, was kidnapped along with his family by the Chinese government at the age of six, making him the world’s youngest political prisoner,” the Core Group claimed, adding that “Since then, China has always refused to divulge information on his whereabouts and installed their own China’s Panchen Lama to control the Tibetan people as Panchen Lama is one of the revered religious figures in Tibet after His Holiness the Dalai Lama.”

It further said that the worldwide dreaded Covid-19 pandemic has originated from Chinese city of Wuhan and “suppression and misinformation” regarding the disease has led to the death of hundreds of thousands lives around the world, crippling the global economy.

“The world must stop China to desist from its evil intention to destruct the world for selfish goals”, the core group added.