Namsai villages flooded due to faulty drainage system

Staff Reporter

NAMSAI, Jun 24: Several homes in Namsai district’s rural and township areas are flooded after heavy rains hit the district in the last few days.

District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO) Emily Tingkhatra Dutta informed that many villages are submerged in the stagnant flood water and the flooding was caused due to the faulty drainage system.

She also informed that a family in 2nd mile had to be shifted as their house was completely submerged in flood water.

Namsai, Chongkham and Mahadevpur have recorded heavy rains.

The Noa-Dehing River is flooded but below the danger level.

In its report, Water Resource Department Junior Engineer (JE) T Borang informed that there was soil erosion at Sillatoo Khamti and Rangalibeel areas and a portion of diversion road was washed away at Philobari.

The DDMO and JE had visited the flood-affected areas.