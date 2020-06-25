Police & public sensitized on women-friendly laws

PANGIN, Jun 24: The police and general public here in Siang district were sensitized on the laws that protect women from domestic violence and sexual harassment at workplace during an awareness meeting here recently.

EAC Vijoy Tamuk, who chaired the meeting, explained in detail about the rights and provisions of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005 and the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

He said that the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005 is a civil law enacted to protect women from domestic violence, and cases under this act must be disposed within 60 days.

He advised the NGO and ABK women wing to create awareness about the Acts among the public at grassroots level.

Resource person advocate Steffi Taloh elaborated the details of both the Acts and rules and responsibility of police, NGO and protection officer and how they can help a victim in the society.

She encouraged the participants, especially women, to not be afraid to disclose any incidents of domestic violence and sexual harassment at workplace and report it immediately to the protection officer.

Pangin PS OC C Joseph said that there is special provision for women at police stations relating to both the Acts. He informed that victims can approach the police any time without any fear for help and assistance.

CDPO Omang Tangu also threw light on the importance of both the Acts.

Representatives from the ABK women wing, Siang unit, SHG members, police, anganwadi workers, helpers and public of Pangin area attended the meeting. (DIPRO)