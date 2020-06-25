Speaker visits late Gamkak’s family

AALO, Jun 24: Speaker PD Sona visited the family members of Shi-Yomi ADC late Tuli Gamkak at his Upper Colony residence on the day of his funeral and consoled the bereaved family members.

Terming the late ADC a strong and straightforward administrator, Sona said that “his untimely demise is a great loss not only for the family but also for the state government.”

In a condolence meeting convened by Shi-Yomi-Yomi Deputy Commissioner Mito Dirchi, the officials observed two minutes silence at the DC’s office in Tato as a mark of respect to the departed soul.

The DC also gave a brief narration on Gamkak’s life history and his contribution in administration and social spheres.

Late Gamkak served as EAC cum BDO Mechukha during 2003-2005 before being posting there as ADC.

A similar condolence meeting was held in the ADC office at Rumgong, where he had served as ADC before his posting to Shi-Yomi district. (DIPRO)