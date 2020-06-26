Governor calls for drug-free society

ITANAGAR, Jun 25: Governor BD Mishra exhorted individuals – particularly the youths – non-profit organizations, the private sector, and the state government to “conceptualize, plan and launch a concerted campaign for a drug-free society for the welfare of the present generation and the posterity.”

In his message to the people of the state on the occasion of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Mishra said Arunachal needs a balanced approach to eliminate drug trafficking and provide viable alternatives to reformed drug addicts.

“Drug abuse and illicit trafficking of drugs, due to their severe negative impact in families, on women and children and law and order, have become a major socio-administrative concern across the world,” he said, adding that this year’s theme of the event, ‘Better knowledge for better care’, “encompasses the understanding of the world drug problem and fostering of greater international cooperation for countering the impact of drug abuse on human health, affairs of governance and matters of security.”

Acknowledging the recent successful operations by the state police against drug traffickers, the governor commended IGP RP Upadhyaya, the police personnel, and officials of the state anti-narcotics task force “for the laudable efforts against the drugs menace in Arunachal Pradesh.” (Raj Bhavan)