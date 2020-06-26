DEC on scouting spree for cluster farms

AALO, Jun 25: The West Siang district empowered committee (DEC) is on a scouting spree to locate feasible plots in every assembly constituency for establishing cluster agriculture and horticulture farms.

Constituted by the DC, who is its chairman, the committee includes the DRDA PD, the DHO, the DDA, the DPO and BDOs.

The DEC will select plots, and the state government will provide funds for land development, seeds, organic manure, fencing, etc.

‘Complete work within timeframe’

In Kamle district, Raga MLA Tarin Dakpe asked the members of the DEC to establish the kitchen gardens and cluster farms in the district within the allotted timeframe.

Attending a meeting of the DEC here on Thursday, the MLA requested the committee’s members to “consider the localized topography and human interest for the success of the project.”

“A good plan and right choice of seeds could be the key to success,” Dakpe said, and suggested that piggery, poultry, fishery and goat farming be considered under the project.

DC Hengo Basar asked one and all to chalk out a “perfect plan for completion of the scheme within the specific period of time.”

ADC Cheechung Chukhu and CO Tamish Mugli also spoke. (DIPROs)