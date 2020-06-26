Libang inspects dist hospital

ROING, Jun 25: Health Minister Alo Libang, along with Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and Health Secretary P Parthiban visited the district hospital here in Lower Dibang Valley on Thursday and inspected the Covid-19 isolation ward and the Covid-19 ward (for confirmed positive mild cases) at the dedicated Covid healthcare centre.

Accompanied by DC Mitali Namchoom and SP SK Sain, the team inspected the designated TrueNat machine installation room, as well as the hospital’s area for prospects of future upgrading.

DMO Dr Radesh Tatan apprised the team of the status of availability of PPE, VTMs and other equipment. (DIPRO)

‘Expedite EDI construction work’

ITANAGAR, Jun 25: The All Arunachal Tourism Student’s Union has urged the industries minister to direct the executing agency to expedite the construction of the Entrepreneur Development Institute (EDI) in Jote.

In a representation to the minister, the union on Thursday stated that though the construction work for the EDI began in 2012, the project has been facing delays “due to changes in scope of work and irregular funding.”

It said the youths of the state would benefit immensely once the training institute is established.