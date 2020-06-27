APCC pays tribute to martyred soldiers

ITANAGAR, Jun 26: The rank and file of the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Friday paid floral tributes to the soldiers who died in the recent bloody clash with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh.

Members of the APCC along with those of all its wings observed a two-minute silence as a mark of respect to the departed souls.

Speaking on the occasion, APCC general secretary Mina Toko termed the PMO’s statement on the issue of Chinese intrusion “a lame attempt to obfuscate the truth.”

She demanded that the PMO and the government clearly state their position on Galwan Valley.

“Is Galwan Valley not part of Indian territory? Why is the government not coming forward and strongly rebutting the Chinese claim over Galwan Valley?” Toko said, and urged the prime minister to “follow ‘raj dharma’ and rise to the challenge of protecting national security and territorial integrity.”