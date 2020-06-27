Min takes stock of activities

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, Jun 26: Tourism Minister Nakap Nalo convened a meeting with the HoDs and legislators of Upper Subansiri here on Thursday to take stock of the activities being undertaken by the government departments of the district.

During the meeting, MLAs Taniya Soki, Rode Bui and Nyato Dukam apprised the minister of the challenges being faced by the public and the government departments, particularly in fighting Covid-19, and all the HoDs presented reports on the status of their departments’ projects.

The minister lauded the district’s frontline workers for working relentlessly in the fight against the coronavirus, and appealed to the people to follow the SOP and the preventive guidelines issued by the home ministry.

“There is no certainty of discovery of a medicine to cure Covid-19. We have to comply with the guidelines and maintain social distancing as a preventive measure,” he said.