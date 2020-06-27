Govt releases Rs 647.77 crore

ITANAGAR, Jun 26: The finance department has rele-ased Rs 647.77 crore from the total plan allocation of the current fiscal year (CFY).

Out of the total amount released, Rs 200 crore has been placed with the planning & investment division of the finance department for implementation of schemes under the CSS, the NEC, the NLCPR/NESIDS, state plan, etc, till September this year, according to a finance department release.

In order to ease the burden on the contractors, the state government also released last year’s pending LOC worth Rs 447.77 crore at the same time.

The government has also approved the salary grant of its employees for the month of June 2020.

“Despite less collection of taxes and revenues due to Covid-19 lockdown, the government has been releasing the salaries to its employees on time,” the release said. (DCM’s PR Cell)