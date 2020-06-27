MoRTH approves fund for Ita-B’dewa highway

ITANAGAR, Jun 26: The ministry of road, transport & highways (MoRTH) has given financial sanction as well as administrative and technical approval for the remaining two packages of the Itanagar to Banderdewa four-lane highway project.

These are Package B, from the Jully trijunction (Papu Hapa) to Nirjuli, and Package C, from Nirjuli to Banderdewa.

For Package B, with a total length of 11 kms, Rs 496 crore has been sanctioned, while for Package C, Rs 437 crore has been sanctioned for 7.5 kms.

At present the work on Package A, from Chandranagar to the Jully trijunction, is in progress.

Informing about this, Highway Chief Engineer Kuru Sera said the four-lane road project from Hollongi to Banderdewa “is a very crucial infrastructure project for the state.”

He said even though the monsoon rains and the Covid-19 pandemic have created hindrances in the execution of Package A, “the work is still progressing.”

Sera said that the much-delayed Potin to Pangin road project is also finally gathering pace.

“The 400-km Potin-Pangin Trans-Arunachal Highway was pending for quite a long time due to various reasons. Later, the MoRTH divided the whole stretch into nine packages for easy implementation. The agreement has already been signed for Packages 1, 2 and 4,” he said.

“For the other five packages, the letter of acceptance (LOA) has been issued and agreement will be signed as soon as performance guarantee is submitted,” the CE informed, adding that LOA has not been issued only for one package.

Highlighting the status of the East-West Industrial Corridor and the frontier highway road projects, the CE said the detailed project report for the Pasighat to Naharlagun stretch has been submitted to the government and survey is going on for the remaining section.

“This project will connect foothill areas of the state. Another road infrastructure project – the frontier highway – which will connect villages located along the international border, is being taken up. The MoRTH and the PWD highway are coordinating in the state. These two are pet projects of MoS (Independent) for Sports & Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju,” Sera said.

He further said that work on the Pasighat-Pangin and the Pasighat-Yingkiong highway is nearing completion. However, he said Covid-19 has affected the progress of work in these two sections.