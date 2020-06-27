Int’l Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking observed

DCM lauds police’s efforts to eradicate drug menace

ROING, Jun 26: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein lauded the efforts of the police in Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) towards eradicating the drug menace from the district.

Attending a function organized by the police here on Friday to mark the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, the DCM commended the formation of the anti-drug squad and the counselling and other services being provided by the police to rehabilitate drug users.

He also lauded the Naagrik Baichara Samiti, an initiative of the Roing police to promote community policing and address issues of communal tension and drug trafficking.

“These are good examples for all of us to follow and these models should be emulated in other districts too,” Mein said.

He highlighted various schemes undertaken by the state government to create a drug-free state.

Mein also urged the people to “allow immediate implementation” of the 2280 mw Dibang Multipurpose Project (DMP) in the district, saying that the DMP, once completed, “will change the scenario of the district in terms of tourist flow, employment opportunity and development.”

He informed that the union tribal affairs ministry has approved Rs 36 crore for constructing a new building for the government higher secondary school here.

Local MLA Mutchu Mithi spoke about the progress of the police in its battle against drug abuse and trade, and requested the government to provide all possible help to the Roing police “to ensure both continuance and sustenance of the anti-drug squad.”

Mithi also urged the youths of the district and the state to stay away from drugs and live healthy lifestyles.

Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, who accompanied the DCM, advocated coming together of all stakeholders to “build a swift and comprehensive plan to tackle the drug menace.”

LDV SP Sanjay Kumar Sain made a video presentation on the actions taken by the police in terms of fighting the drug menace and promoting community policing.

The SP informed that the anti-drug squad has taken the responsibility to rehabilitate young drug abuse victims, and had sent several such victims to the Kripa Foundation in Guwahati (Assam) for rehabilitation in February.

“After successful recovery, they have been provided employment with a reputed PSU due to the efforts of Roing police,” Sain said.

The DCM also inaugurated the newly constructed conference hall of the SP office here.

The dignitaries gave away employment letters to five “recovered anti-drug squad boys” and released the Roing police’s Naagrik Bhaichara Samiti Diary.

The dignitaries also distributed items procured through the CSR programme to 21 schools adopted by the Roing police, besides distributing prizes to the winners of the online essay competition on ‘Drug addiction in youth – Challenges and solutions’ conducted by the police to mark the day.

A trailer of the movie, Roing – The Valley of Love, directed by local filmmaker Darbom Tayeng, was also screened.

Among others, DIGP (Eastern Region) Takhe Ringu, DC Mitali Namchoom, and NHPC GM Bangam Rao attended the function.

The Childline, Roing also observed the day along with SHG Athingto in Kebali village.

A Childline team highlighted the various issues related to drug and alcohol abuse, and their negative consequences.

In Changlang district, Jairampur-based RK Mossang Memorial Society (RKMMS), which runs a de-addiction centre in Bordumsa, observed the day with around 60 people.

The NGO’s chairperson, Komoli Mosang spoke on the consequences of drug abuse and the need for treatment and rehabilitation of drug addicts.

“The drug users have to face many social and psychological problems in the society, and we should not neglect them. We have to try to bring them back into the mainstream and rehab them with their capacity and interest,” Mossang said.

She informed that the drug de-addiction centre will be opened after normalcy returns in the district.

RKMMS assistant manager, Manish Gogoi highlighted the “world drugs scenario.” He urged everyone to not use any type of drug, whether it is legal or illegal.

The Care Me Home Drug De-addiction-cum-Rehabilitation Centre, in collaboration with Khonsa-based NGO Care Me Home Welfare Society observed the day by donating fruits and light refreshment to all the quarantine centres in Tirap district.

EAC Hakresha Kri appealed to the youths of Tirap to stay away from opium (kani) and brown sugar and utilize their youthful energy in constructive activities, such as sports, in order to stay fit and healthy.

CDPO N Matey, District Library Officer Chaphun Sumnyan, students, and members of the Care Me Welfare Society attended the programme.

The NGO, headed by Sontung Bangsia, had earlier provided rations to more than 300 stranded daily wage labourers in Khonsa, besides donating Rs 30,000 to the DMO to aid in the fight against Covid-19. (With input from DCM’s PR Cell)