BPGH being considered for upgrading as super specialty hospital: Libang

PASIGHAT, Jun 26: Health Minister Alo Libang on Friday said the Bakin Pertin General Hospital (BPGH) here in East Siang district is being considered for upgrading as a super specialty hospital.

Libang also said that the state government has decided to upgrade and strengthen 18 district hospitals in the state.

“For two financial years, fund will be utilized fully only for upgrading the health facilities, strengthening manpower, and procuring lifesaving equipment and ambulances, etc,” the health minister said.

He was responding to a memorandum submitted by NGOs during a meeting with representatives of NGOs, CBOs, student organizations/unions and Covid-19 warriors of East Siang district here on Friday.

“For Covid-19 testing, TrueNat machines have been procured for the district, along with bio-safety cabinets,” Libang said.

He said once the BPGH is upgraded to a super specialty hospital, poor patients of the state, especially from the eastern parts, would be immensely benefitted.

Earlier, the ABK district unit, the ABK Youth Wing Task Force Covid-19, and the All East Siang District Students’ Union submitted a memorandum to the minister, seeking strengthening of the healthcare facilities and manpower at the BPGH.

The representatives of NGOs assured all support to the district administration in the fight against the coronavirus.

Health Secretary P Parthiban, MP Tapir Gao, MLAs Lombo Tayeng, Ninong Ering and Kaling Moyong, DC Kinny Singh, SP Rajiv Ranjan Singh and DMO, Dr Kaling Dai attended the meeting.

Earlier, on Thursday, soon after his arrival here from Roing, the health minister assessed the manpower and health infrastructure for Covid-19 management in East Siang.

In a meeting with the district’s health authorities, he said the state government has decided to focus on strengthening the health infrastructure, procuring medical equipment, and creating human resources in the health sector for two fiscal years.

Taking note of the requirements submitted by the health authorities, he said issues of manpower shortage are being addressed on priority.

While Gao said the people need to be vigilant and prepared to fight Covid-19, Parthiban informed that “adequate fund has been allotted for strengthening the health infrastructure and creation of nurses’ posts, laboratory technicians and other required manpower in the health sector.”

The DC apprised the health minister of the logistic and manpower requirements for Covid-19 management in the district. She also highlighted the efforts made by the administration, the health department, the police, NGOs, CBOs, and other stakeholders in the fight against the virus in the district. (DIPRO)