Plantation drives organized

NAMSAI, Jun 26: Officials of the Namsai forest division, led by DFO T Jamoh, organized a plantation drive beside the Noh-Dihing bridge on Friday as part of the Jan Mahotsav celebration, in collaboration with the Mounfra SHG and the Namsai, Manabhum, Tengapani, Chonhkham, Medu and Wakro ranges of the forest division.

“About three to four lakh saplings will be planted in different barren areas in the days to come,” said Jamoh.

Meanwhile, the Arunachal Pradesh Police organized a plantation programme across the state to mark the World Environment Day. The plantation, programme, which was led by DGP RP Upadhyaya, began on 5 June.