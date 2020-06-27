Road block at Bomak, Siku RCC bridge in Mebo under threat

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, Jun 26: Landslides triggered by incessant rain blocked the Pasighat-Roing highway at several locations, snapping surface communication between East Siang and Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) districts.

Landslides blocked the highway at Bomak on Friday morning, and snapped road communication between Aohali (East Siang) and Dambuk subdivision of LDV.

The surging water of the Siku river between Ayeng village and Mebo town has started to erode the right abutment of the RCC bridge, thus posing a threat to the bridge.

The turbulent water of the river had in the past breached the abutment over several years and disrupted road communication between Pasighat and Mebo.

The Siang river and its tributaries are rising rapidly due to heavy and incessant rainfall in the Siang region.