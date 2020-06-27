RI micro-plans reviewed

YUPIA, Jun 26: The Papum Pare district task force for immunization in a meeting here on Friday reviewed the routine immunization (RI) micro-plans for the district.

During the meeting, the medical officers were directed to oversee discrepancies in their reporting, and to submit accurate immunization data in a time-bound manner.

DRCHO, Dr Worar Taku, the WHO’s FP, Dr Victoria Sarungbam, and WHO SMO, Dr Ushma Dharod made presentations on the RI micro-plan 2020-21, acute flaccid paralysis, and measles rubella, respectively.

DC Pige Ligu urged the MOs to ensure furnishing accurate data on time. He commended the district’s health workers for their relentless service in the fight against Covid-19.

DMO, Dr Subu Tasso Kampu called for “intensification of surveillance on measles rubella and acute flaccid paralysis cases.”

She informed that “Papum Pare has achieved 85 percent in full immunization, and the district is in much better position in comparison to other districts of the state.

“We need to work harder to make our achievement higher,” she added. (DIPRO)