Min reviews preparedness against Covid-19

HAPOLI, Jun 26: Education Minister Taba Tedir reviewed Lower Subansiri district’s preparedness against Covid-19 during a meeting here on Friday.

Lauding the administration, the police and the medical department for efficiently handling the returnees from different parts of the country, the minister said that the battle against Covid-19 is far from over.

“(Creating) intensive awareness on Covid and health and hygiene will be a vital weapon to combat this pandemic,” he said. “We will have to learn to live with it.”

Stressing on making the zonal check gate at the tourist gate, about 4 kms from Potin, functional, Tedir said he would provide all assistance and also speak with the district’s legislators for assistance.

DDMO Nima Drema informed that the district has seven quarantine centres and nine paid quarantine centres.

“Out of the 466 persons kept under institutional quarantine, 375 have been discharged so far after testing negative, and 91 are still in the quarantine centres across the district,” she said.

The DDMO informed that an additional fund of Rs 24,35,048 would be required to clear pending bills incurred in procuring POL items, food, PPE, etc, for the frontline workers and the returnees.

Among others DC Swetika Sachan, SDO B Tawsik and HoDs attended the meeting. (DIPRO)