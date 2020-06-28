3 military personnel test Covid-19+ve

ITANAGAR, Jun 27: Three more military personnel have tested positive for Covid-19 in West Kameng district.

Two of them have returned from Uttar Pradesh, while one returned from Andhra Pradesh. They have all been shifted to the Covid care centre.

All the cases were detected in facility quarantine and are asymptomatic, according to the health department.

Meanwhile, five persons have recovered from Covid-19. Four persons in Changlang and one in Namsai have been released after they tested negative twice consecutively. They have been advised strict 14-day home quarantine.

Active Covid-19 positive cases in the state stand at 122. Fifty-four have been discharged.