Changlang remains worst-hit by Covid-19

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, Jun 27: With 77 confirmed cases of Covid-19 at the time of writing, Changlang remains the worst-affected district in the state.

Twenty-one patients in the district have been cured and discharged, while the remaining 56 patients were being treated at the Covid care centres in Miao, Bordumsa and Diyun at the time of writing.

The spike in the cases in Miao, Bordumsa and Diyun circles can be attributed to the 2,914 returnees from various parts of the country.

Out of the total 3,651 samples collected in the district so far, the results of 201 samples are awaited.