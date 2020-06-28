Recovery club for drug addicts launched

AALO, Jun 27: NGO Mother’s Vision observed the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking here in West Siang district on 26 June by launching a ‘recovery club’.

The club will function as a platform designed to give recovering drug addicts scope for fun and sharing and developing skills to come out of seclusion and face social life after coming back on track.

The club is run by recovered drug addicts led by Mother’s Vision resource person Kennedy Bagra.

“The early stage of recovery from drug addiction and alcoholism is crucial, and lack of protective environment, socialization and proper communication pose hurdles for the addicts and alcoholics,” Bagra said. (DIPRO)