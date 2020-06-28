Flood situation in Arunachal grim

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Jun 27: The flood situation in Arunachal is reportedly grim, owing to the ceaseless downpour over the recent weeks.

The state disaster management office informed that 20 families have been affected by flooding of the Noa Dihing, Jentu and Tengapani rivers in Namsai. The department said more than 614 people were evacuated on Friday and 70 more were evacuated on Saturday.

The rescued people have been shifted to six relief camps set up in Namsai.

Disaster Management Director Atul Tayeng informed that a medical team visited the camps and screened the inmates’ health. The district administration has provided relief materials to the people in the relief camps, he said.

In East Siang district, the Pasighat-Pangin road and the Pasighat-Singer road have been blocked due to heavy flood. “Men and machinery have been engaged in restoration works,” Tayeng informed.

The situation is reported to be serious in Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) district, where Paglam village is partially submerged in floodwater. The Dibang river is flowing at the danger level, damaging the embankment of the Dibang bridge in Bomjir.

The disaster management director informed that all the deputy commissioners concerned have been alerted and necessary advisories and directives have been issued to the public through the DCs.

He informed that NDRF personnel have been stationed at West Kameng HQ Bomdila and LDV HQ Roing in order to tackle the flood situation in the state.

“The regional response centres in Bomdila, Ziro, Pasighat, Tezu and Khonsa will cover the nearby districts,” Tayeng said.

MLA takes stock of flood situation

DIPRO reports: In East Siang district, Pasighat MLA Kaling Moyong on Saturday inspected Raneghat and Komlighat on the bank of the Siang river and took stock of the flood situation in view of the heavy rainfall and the resultant rise in the water level of the river and streams like Sibokorong and other tributaries.

The MLA appealed to the people to not venture into the river for fishing, collection of log and other activities during the rainy season.

Moyong was accompanied by Pasighat Smart City CEO Sukhvinder Singh, WRD AE Bising Darin, former chief councillor Denong Tamuk, former ZPC Kaling Dai, and mandal president Asar Padun, among others.

The region has witnessed an average rainfall of 41.75 mm, compared to 26.50 mm during the same period, from April to June, in 2019.

Later, the MLA inspected the low-lying waterlogged areas in APP Colony, Green Valley, Pane Korong and other areas. Dredging works are being carried out in Pane Korong. The PMC has engaged men and machinery for de-silting the main drainage there.

The MLA instructed the authority of Pasighat smart city to “develop a comprehensive integrated drainage master plan to permanently solve the drainage problems of the township.”

He appealed to the citizens to not throw garbage in the Panekorong, saying that such waste materials cause water-logging and choke the drains, turning them into breeding grounds of mosquitoes. (DIPRO)