Gov reviews water supply, sanitation in state

ITANAGAR, Jun 27: Governor BD Mishra reviewed the public health engineering, water supply and sanitation in the state during a meeting with PHED Minister Wangki Lowang and the chief engineers of the departments concerned at the Raj Bhavan here on Saturday.

During discussions about water conservation, rainwater harvesting, potable water supply, sanitation, reuse of treated grey water, etc, Mishra urged the officers of the PHED to “explore ways to encourage and motivate the people in rainwater harvesting and increasing in catchment areas.”

The governor also stressed on involving the people while coming up with innovative methods to conserve water, citing the example of Egam Basar’s initiative for rejuvenating the water sources in the forest of Basar in Leparada district.

Advising the engineers to explore ways to mitigate the water shortage during the dry season, the governor suggested “installation of groundwater recharge structures” and “composite use of solar and electric power to reduce the energy charges of pump water.”

He impressed upon the chief engineers the need to ensure potable water supply to the people, especially in the semi-urban areas, where waterborne diseases are prevalent.

Lowang called for “concerted efforts by all departments, and water conserving daily habits of the people.”

The CEs briefed the governor on the coverage of villages and towns under various schemes, and the damages to water supply pipelines due to landslides.

Among others, Design & Planning CE Tagong Ketan, Western Zone CE Toko Jyoti, Eastern Zone CE Tomo Basar, and Sanitation CE Sentum Yomcha attended the review meeting. (Raj Bhavan)